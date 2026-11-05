ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/fairfueluk-demands-fuel-price-cuts-as-oil-hits-two-month-low/

FairFuelUK has demanded retail fuel price cuts, as oil prices hit a two-month low and the market reassesses geopolitical risk following the US Midterm elections.

Brent crude has fallen more than 8% today, to below $95 a barrel, down from $117 on 30th October.

FairFuelUK said that this should be passed on to drivers by fuel retailers.

According to the Government’s fuel finder, petrol prices average 170.4p per litre today, while diesel averages 198.4p.

Howard Cox, founder at FairFuelUK, said: “Oil has crashed. So the clock starts now. When international oil and wholesale costs shoot upwards, motorists are told higher pump prices are unavoidable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fine. Then exactly the same principle must operate when costs go into reverse.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

“The geopolitical risk that helped drive oil prices sky-high is being rapidly stripped out of the market. If that risk was part of the justification for hammering drivers on the way up, motorists must receive the benefit as it unwinds.

“The market can wipe an enormous amount off the oil price in days. Britain’s fuel supply chain must now demonstrate that falling costs can travel to the pumps with something approaching the urgency motorists experience when costs rise.