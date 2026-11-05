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Cost Efficiency

FairFuelUK demands fuel price cuts as oil hits two-month low

Brent crude has fallen more than 8% today, to below $95 a barrel, down from $117 on 30th October.

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FairFuelUK has demanded retail fuel price cuts, as oil prices hit a two-month low and the market reassesses geopolitical risk following the US Midterm elections.

Brent crude has fallen more than 8% today, to below $95 a barrel, down from $117 on 30th October.

FairFuelUK said that this should be passed on to drivers by fuel retailers.

According to the Government’s fuel finder, petrol prices average 170.4p per litre today, while diesel averages 198.4p.

Howard Cox, founder at FairFuelUK, said: “Oil has crashed. So the clock starts now. When international oil and wholesale costs shoot upwards, motorists are told higher pump prices are unavoidable.

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“Fine. Then exactly the same principle must operate when costs go into reverse.

“The geopolitical risk that helped drive oil prices sky-high is being rapidly stripped out of the market. If that risk was part of the justification for hammering drivers on the way up, motorists must receive the benefit as it unwinds.

“The market can wipe an enormous amount off the oil price in days. Britain’s fuel supply chain must now demonstrate that falling costs can travel to the pumps with something approaching the urgency motorists experience when costs rise.

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“FairFuelUK will be watching the numbers every day. Drivers deserve to know which retailers pass falling costs on quickly and which hang on to the benefit.

“Diesel being stuck around £2 a litre is devastating for hauliers, van drivers, small businesses and ultimately every consumer who pays for goods transported by road.

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“Diesel must now be watched particularly closely. We need to see whether falling international costs genuinely work their way through the supply chain and onto the forecourt.

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“No smoke and mirrors. No convenient delays. And no pretending motorists will simply forget what oil cost a few days earlier.”

“We accept that crude oil is not the same thing as finished petrol or diesel. Refining costs, exchange rates, biofuel blending and distribution all matter.

“But that is exactly why we need complete wholesale-to-pump transparency.

“Show drivers the figures. Show us the wholesale costs. Show us the margins. And show us how rapidly today’s massive fall is being passed through.

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“Oil has crashed. Britain’s drivers have paid through the nose on the way up. Now cut pump prices on the way down.”

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