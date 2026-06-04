  
BV Masthead.png

FEATURING

BM Original
Subscribe
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook Tiktok Instagram
BV Masthead.png
Subscribe

Farizon cuts carbon emissions by 35,000 tonnes as sustainability drive gathers pace

77 new carbon reduction initiatives were introduced last year, alongside 55 projects in its research and development division.

Jessica Bird

4 June 2026

News

SHARE

Farizon SV Core

Farizon reduced carbon emissions by 35,000 tonnes during 2025 after introducing 132 carbon reduction projects across its manufacturing and research operations, according to the latest sustainability report from parent company Geely Holding Group.

The commercial vehicle manufacturer said 77 new carbon reduction initiatives were introduced within its manufacturing operations last year, alongside 55 projects in its research and development division.

Together, the measures reduced the carbon footprint of each vehicle by 12.6%.

Since 2021, Farizon has reduced manufacturing-stage carbon emissions per vehicle by 52.7% and achieved an 11.7% reduction in full lifecycle carbon footprint.

The company said more than 97% of materials that would otherwise have been scrapped are now reused within its manufacturing facilities, while suppliers are being encouraged to implement their own carbon reduction measures through the use of recycled materials, energy-saving upgrades, green power and logistics optimisation.

Farizon is also focusing on vehicle lightweighting and efficiency improvements, including structural optimisation, increased use of composite materials, reduced rolling resistance and enhanced motor efficiency.

The manufacturer has set a target of using 100% green power across its manufacturing facilities by 2030 and achieving full lifecycle carbon neutrality by 2045.

Its flagship manufacturing facility in Xiangtan, China, is planned to operate entirely on renewable energy sourced primarily from solar and wind power, with on-site generation expected to provide more than 40% of total energy consumption.

The site also features a closed-loop water recycling system that reduces freshwater use by 75%, while AI-optimised logistics networks have cut associated emissions by 30%.

Farizon said sustainability measures extend throughout the production process, including the use of water-based paint coatings with near-zero volatile organic compound emissions, laser-brazing welding techniques that eliminate lead-based solder, and interior components manufactured from ocean-recycled plastics and certified organic fabrics.

The company is also pursuing sustainability initiatives beyond vehicle production, including a Green Partner Certification programme for tier-one suppliers, battery refurbishment programmes and worker training focused on circular economy manufacturing.

Alongside battery-electric vehicle development, Farizon continues to invest in methanol technologies.

Its methanol-electric propulsion system powers the Visional 001, described by the company as the world’s first methanol-electric container-bulk vessel.

Launched in September 2025, the vessel has a combined range of nearly 1,500km and can achieve carbon net-zero emissions when operating on green methanol fuel, according to Farizon.

The company has continued to expand its UK presence, with its SV large van recently joined by the V7E medium-sized van aimed at urban logistics operators.

Related Posts

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

leasys
Business Motoring Awards

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

Europcar-best-short-term-rental2
Business Van Awards

Europcar Vans & Trucks wins for SME-focused rental support 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year
Business Motoring Awards

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

Master-Diesel-028
Business Van Awards

Built for business: Renault Master crowned van of the year 

europcar
Business Van Awards

Long-term rental solutions earn recognition for Europcar Vans & Trucks 

EV_Day_Cannock_NVH_Ford_Transit_Custom_1_2024
Business Van Awards

Northgate takes top honour for long-term van hire 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

master-1
Vans

Winners announced: Business Vans Awards 2025 – Recognising excellence on the road

Business-Vans-Best-Large-EV-Van
Business Van Awards

Plugged-in and practical: Master E-Tech electric named best large EV van 

Northgate-Cannock-99
Business Van Awards

Northgate sets the pace in van fleet management 

lightfoot
Business Van Awards

Lightfoot wins fleet management award for real-time driver coaching and support 

wilsons
Business Motoring Awards

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

Highly Commended Award
Business Motoring Awards

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

R5
Business Motoring Awards

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

sortimo
Business Van Awards

SR5 racking system earns top honours for Sortimo 

runyourfleet
Business Motoring Awards

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

renault
Business Motoring Awards

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

europcar mobility
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

manheim
Business Van Awards

Manheim drives innovation in the used van sector to win Business Vans award 

polestar 4 best large ev
Business Motoring Awards

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

nationwide
Business Motoring Awards

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

renault-master
Business Van Awards

Big, capable and built for work: Renault Master crowned best large van of 2025 

van-monster-1
Business Van Awards

Van Monster awarded for outstanding used van support 

renault-2025AwardsBest-Small-EV-VanWINNER
Business Van Awards

Small van, big win: Renault Kangoo E-Tech electric takes top EV prize 

charge scheme
Business Motoring Awards

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK
Business Motoring Awards

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

fod
Industry & Market News

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook Tiktok Instagram

BUSINESS Vans

BUSINESS MOTORING

MAGAZINE

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here to receive Business Vans newsletters

CLICK HERE