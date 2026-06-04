Farizon cuts carbon emissions by 35,000 tonnes as sustainability drive gathers pace

77 new carbon reduction initiatives were introduced last year, alongside 55 projects in its research and development division.

Farizon reduced carbon emissions by 35,000 tonnes during 2025 after introducing 132 carbon reduction projects across its manufacturing and research operations, according to the latest sustainability report from parent company Geely Holding Group.

The commercial vehicle manufacturer said 77 new carbon reduction initiatives were introduced within its manufacturing operations last year, alongside 55 projects in its research and development division.

Together, the measures reduced the carbon footprint of each vehicle by 12.6%.

Since 2021, Farizon has reduced manufacturing-stage carbon emissions per vehicle by 52.7% and achieved an 11.7% reduction in full lifecycle carbon footprint.

The company said more than 97% of materials that would otherwise have been scrapped are now reused within its manufacturing facilities, while suppliers are being encouraged to implement their own carbon reduction measures through the use of recycled materials, energy-saving upgrades, green power and logistics optimisation.

Farizon is also focusing on vehicle lightweighting and efficiency improvements, including structural optimisation, increased use of composite materials, reduced rolling resistance and enhanced motor efficiency.

The manufacturer has set a target of using 100% green power across its manufacturing facilities by 2030 and achieving full lifecycle carbon neutrality by 2045.

Its flagship manufacturing facility in Xiangtan, China, is planned to operate entirely on renewable energy sourced primarily from solar and wind power, with on-site generation expected to provide more than 40% of total energy consumption.

The site also features a closed-loop water recycling system that reduces freshwater use by 75%, while AI-optimised logistics networks have cut associated emissions by 30%.

Farizon said sustainability measures extend throughout the production process, including the use of water-based paint coatings with near-zero volatile organic compound emissions, laser-brazing welding techniques that eliminate lead-based solder, and interior components manufactured from ocean-recycled plastics and certified organic fabrics.

The company is also pursuing sustainability initiatives beyond vehicle production, including a Green Partner Certification programme for tier-one suppliers, battery refurbishment programmes and worker training focused on circular economy manufacturing.

Alongside battery-electric vehicle development, Farizon continues to invest in methanol technologies.

Its methanol-electric propulsion system powers the Visional 001, described by the company as the world’s first methanol-electric container-bulk vessel.

Launched in September 2025, the vessel has a combined range of nearly 1,500km and can achieve carbon net-zero emissions when operating on green methanol fuel, according to Farizon.

The company has continued to expand its UK presence, with its SV large van recently joined by the V7E medium-sized van aimed at urban logistics operators.