Farizon drops SV prices to £39k with Core trim

For 2026, all SV models gain wireless Android Auto, reach and rake adjustment for the steering wheel and climate control scheduling.

Farizon has dropped the starting price of the SV electric van to £39,000 plus VAT, with the addition of the Core trim level.

For 2026, all SV models gain wireless Android Auto, reach and rake adjustment for the steering wheel, climate control scheduling and lumbar support on the driver’s seat.

Physical buttons for air conditioning, driving modes and energy recovery have also been added, while Farizon has collaborated with Thatcham to improve the SV’s security, resulting in reduced insurance premiums.

All models except for the Core gain vehicle-to-load (V2L) as standard, while L3H3 models receive a standard full-size spare wheel.

Customers now receive four years of AA Roadside Assistance, up from one year.

The Farizon SV Core, which is £5,000 cheaper than the previous base model, is only available in L1H1 configuration, and foregoes the payload monitoring system, V2L, automatic wipers and heated windscreen of the other models.

It comes as standard with the 67kWh battery, but customers can upgrade to the 83kWh battery for an additional £3,000.

Pricing across all other models is unchanged.

Calum James, general manager at Farizon Auto UK, said: “Since we launched Farizon in the UK market a year ago, the SV has received many positive reviews, award wins, and a growing number of customers.

“But we’re not resting on our laurels, and the 2026 updates show how closely we’re responding to customer feedback.

“With more features, even higher standards and a wider model range to choose from, we’re focused on making it easier than ever for sole traders and fleet operators to switch to sustainable zero emissions solutions.”