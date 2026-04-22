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Farizon launches V7E medium electric van at CV Show

It has a payload of 1,338kg and a range of up to 204 miles.

Dylan Robertson

22 April 2026

Electric Vans

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Farizon V7E

Farizon has launched the V7E, a medium-sized electric van that sits below the SV, at the Commercial Vehicle (CV) Show.

It has a payload of 1,338kg and a range of up to 204 miles.

Orders are open now, with prices starting at £28,000 before VAT, VED, delivery charge, first registration fee and grants.

Two battery options are available, 50kWh or 67kWh, while a single specification and body size is on offer.

The Farizon V7E can charge from 20% to 80% in 18 minutes.

It has 6.95 cubic metres of cargo capacity, a 500mm loading height and double side door openings of 1,100mm.

Farizon is offering a five-year, 120,000-mile warranty on the van.

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