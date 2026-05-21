Farizon secures 20-van fleet deal with MCFT

MCFT selected the Farizon SV following an assessment process involving three rival electric vans.

Farizon has secured a fleet deal with commercial kitchen maintenance specialist MCFT, which ordered 20 all-electric SV large vans for its nationwide engineering operation.

The vans will support MCFT’s Catering and Refrigeration Engineers with maintenance visits and equipment deliveries to commercial kitchens across London and surrounding areas.

MCFT selected the Farizon SV following an assessment process involving three rival electric vans from established manufacturers.

Engineers at four different locations trialled the vehicles over a month-long period, assessing factors including load space, versatility, range and ease of use.

The company selected the SV L1H1 83kWh model, supplied by Heathrow Van Centre, with bespoke racking fitted by Van Racking Solutions.

The model offers 6.95m³ of load space, payload capacity of up to 1,265kg and a WLTP combined range of up to 234 miles.

Farizon said the van can charge from 20% to 80% in 36 minutes.

David Meacock, group director of engineering at MCFT, said: “As a global business, MCFT always looks at how we can support our customers in the most sustainable way.

“As the market begins to transition to eLCVs, our new fleet of all-electric Farizon SV vans will not only enhance the efficiency and reliability of our service operations, but also reflect our commitment to equipping our engineers with the best tools for the job.”

George Smith, fleet manager at MCFT, said range capability was a key factor in the decision.

He said: “Our engineers can drive up to 25,000 miles a year, so a highly competitive range was an essential ingredient in ensuring our operations wouldn’t be affected by switching to an electric fleet.

“Factor in the cost savings we’ll be able to make, the SV’s impressive payload and high spec levels, and it’s clear this is the right solution for us.”

Farizon said the order reflected growing fleet interest in electric commercial vehicles as operators look to reduce costs and emissions.

Mark West, owner of Heathrow Van Centre, said: “As they transition their fleet from diesel to electric vans, the Farizon SV is the ideal solution, built for business and ready to serve.”

Calum James, general manager of Farizon Auto UK, added: “We’re in the latter stages of closing several more deals like this, reflecting the rapidly growing interest we’re seeing from fleets as they look to reduce costs, operate with greater sustainability credentials, and benefit from improved capability.”

The Farizon SV was a finalist for the 2026 International Van of the Year award and has won two Trade Van Driver Awards.

The electric van range starts from £39,000 plus VAT and is available with 67kWh, 83kWh and 106kWh battery options, offering WLTP combined ranges of between 177 and 247 miles depending on specification.