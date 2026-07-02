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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/farizon-showcases-expanding-electric-van-range-to-fleet-buyers-at-ccia/

Farizon used Company Car in Action (CCIA) to showcase its growing electric van range to fleet operators, as the manufacturer builds on its first major UK fleet order.

Fleet professionals took to the test routes at UTAC Millbrook in Bedfordshire to drive the updated-for-2026 Farizon SV and the new V7E medium van over the two-day event.

The appearance followed Farizon’s first major fleet agreement in the UK, with commercial kitchen equipment supplier MCFT ordering 20 SV vans.

Attendees praised the V7E’s driving dynamics, practicality and suitability for urban fleet operations.

Rob Anderson of Mitie said: “The V7E is very capable and feels like a car to drive, with good power delivery. I think van drivers will be very happy.

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“The interior quality is also great and has been designed with the driver in mind, with comfortable seats and key controls falling easily to hand.”

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Lauren Berry of Riverside Housing Association added: “The Farizon V7E provided a very smooth drive that isolated bumps in the road well, and cargo space was also impressive.

“Our current fleet is made up of diesel and petrol vehicles, and the V7E compared brilliantly. Other manufacturers certainly have something to worry about.”