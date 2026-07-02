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Farizon showcases expanding electric van range to fleet buyers at CCIA

Fleet professionals took to the test routes at UTAC Millbrook in Bedfordshire to drive the updated-for-2026 Farizon SV and the new V7E medium van.

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Farizon showcases expanding electric van range to fleet buyers at CCIA
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Farizon used Company Car in Action (CCIA) to showcase its growing electric van range to fleet operators, as the manufacturer builds on its first major UK fleet order.

Fleet professionals took to the test routes at UTAC Millbrook in Bedfordshire to drive the updated-for-2026 Farizon SV and the new V7E medium van over the two-day event.

The appearance followed Farizon’s first major fleet agreement in the UK, with commercial kitchen equipment supplier MCFT ordering 20 SV vans.

Attendees praised the V7E’s driving dynamics, practicality and suitability for urban fleet operations.

Rob Anderson of Mitie said: “The V7E is very capable and feels like a car to drive, with good power delivery. I think van drivers will be very happy.

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“The interior quality is also great and has been designed with the driver in mind, with comfortable seats and key controls falling easily to hand.”

Lauren Berry of Riverside Housing Association added: “The Farizon V7E provided a very smooth drive that isolated bumps in the road well, and cargo space was also impressive.

“Our current fleet is made up of diesel and petrol vehicles, and the V7E compared brilliantly. Other manufacturers certainly have something to worry about.”

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Dionne Hanlon of cap hpi said: “The V7E has a slight competitive edge for us by being a little smaller and ideal for cities and last-mile delivery duties.

“I found it highly manoeuvrable, and it handled the city course with ease.”

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Calum James, general manager at Farizon Auto UK, said: “Since launching Farizon in the UK with the SV large van last year, we’ve continued to see strong interest from companies looking to electrify their fleets.

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“We recently signed our first large fleet agreement with commercial kitchen equipment supplier, MCFT, who placed an order for 20 SV vans.

“With the recent launch of V7E, we’ve expanded our offering to fleets across the country and are seeing strong interest across the range.”

The Farizon V7E is priced from £28,000 plus VAT, while the larger SV starts from £39,000 plus VAT, excluding delivery, the Zero Emission Van Grant, first registration fee and vehicle excise duty.

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