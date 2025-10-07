Farizon teams up with leading EV charger providers to support SV van rollout in the UK

ChargePoint will supply commercial charging systems and Hypervolt will provide home charging units under new partnerships designed to enhance convenience for Farizon SV customers.

Farizon, the brand behind the new all-electric SV van distributed by Jameel Motors UK, has partnered with leading EV charging providers ChargePoint and Hypervolt to make charging more accessible for both fleet and retail customers.

Under the new agreements, ChargePoint becomes Farizon’s preferred provider of commercial-grade charging for business and fleet users, while Hypervolt is now the recommended supplier of home wall box chargers for SV drivers.



Calum James, general manager of Farizon UK, said: “Businesses large and small who are switching to electric vans for the first time often need support and advice on charging.



“We selected ChargePoint and Hypervolt having assessed a number of potential options, and I’m pleased we have partnered with proven industry leaders who share our sustainability vision, provide robust solutions and deliver a professional service.”

ChargePoint’s range of hardware includes the CP6000 charger, offering up to 22kW AC output, and the HYC50 compact 50kW DC charger.



The technology enables fleets to charge vehicles overnight or top up quickly between shifts. The CP6000 has been installed at Farizon’s flagship dealership in Park Royal, north London.



Fleet customers will also gain access to ChargePoint’s integrated fleet software platform for real-time monitoring, automated charging schedules and analytics.



Michael Mass, general manager and senior vice president for Europe at ChargePoint, said: “ChargePoint is committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric.



“With Farizon, we are delivering comprehensive and reliable charging hardware and software for commercial and fleet customers across the UK.”

For retail customers, Farizon has partnered with Hypervolt to offer reliable and smart home charging solutions. Hypervolt’s 7.4kW Home 3 Pro charger, available in multiple colours and cable lengths, provides WiFi or Ethernet connectivity, solar integration and free over-the-air software updates.



Through smart tariff integration with providers including OVO, Octopus, and EDF, drivers can reduce charging costs to as low as 2.5p per mile.



David Woodford, head of partnerships at Hypervolt, said: “One of Hypervolt’s founding goals was to democratise EV ownership, making electric mobility accessible, particularly in the complex commercial vehicle space.



“Having started my journey with electric vans back in 2017, I can attest first-hand to just how impressive the SV is as an eLCV proposition, and we’re thrilled to be working alongside their team.”

The Farizon SV, a finalist in the 2026 International Van of the Year award, is available with 67 kWh, 83 kWh or 106 kWh battery options, delivering up to 342 miles on the WLTP city cycle and up to 247 miles on the combined cycle.



It can charge from 20 to 80% in as little as 36 minutes. Farizon, established in 2016 as the commercial vehicle division of Geely, is introducing the SV to the UK through Jameel Motors UK, part of the London-based Jameel Motors group.