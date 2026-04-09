Farizon to reveal V7E medium electric van at CV Show

It will sit below the SV large electric van in Farizon’s range.

Farizon will reveal the V7E, an electric medium-sized van, at the Commercial Vehicle (CV) Show on 21st April.

It will sit below the SV large electric van in Farizon’s range.

Farizon said the V7E will offer class-leading cargo capacity, payload and range, built on a city-optimised platform designed from the ground-up for an electric powertrain.

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It will be available with a choice of two batteries and is intended for the urban logistics market.

The reveal will take place at the NEC Birmingham during the CV Show, on stand 5D110.