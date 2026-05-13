Farizon UK partners with The EV Café to support electric van transition

Farizon will take part in podcasts, webinars and events hosted by The EV Café throughout the year.

Farizon Auto UK has become a Gold sponsor of The EV Café as the electric van brand looks to support the transition to zero-emission light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in the UK.

Under the partnership, Farizon will take part in podcasts, webinars and events hosted by The EV Café throughout the year.

The EV Café is a community platform focused on promoting electric vehicle adoption and encouraging discussion around the opportunities and challenges associated with the transition to zero-emission transport.

Farizon said the partnership reflected a shared commitment to increasing awareness and understanding of electric vans among both businesses and fleet operators.

The agreement follows the recent expansion of Farizon’s UK line-up with the launch of the V7E, a medium-sized all-electric van positioned below the existing SV model.

The V7E was developed for urban applications, with a focus on agility, efficiency and ease of use, while offering class-leading cargo capacity, payload and range.

Kate McLaren, head of marketing and sales operations at Farizon Auto UK, said: “The path to widespread adoption of electric vans in the UK is not simple and won’t happen overnight.

“While many challenges have already been overcome, it’s going to take strong voices across multiple platforms and channels to drive the transition.

“The EV Café team is doing great things and is a driving force behind change in the sector, spreading the word about the benefits of EVs and is at the forefront of busting some of the myths holding many back from switching.

“We’re looking forward to working with The EV Café throughout 2026 and beyond.”

Sam Clarke at The EV Café added: “We’ve been watching Farizon closely since well before its public launch in the UK last year.

“It’s a privilege to start working with the team that’s already offering one of the best electric vans on the market, and that’s now introducing another.

“The transition to electric vans will only benefit from brands like Farizon that are innovating and bringing ever more compelling options for owners and fleet operators to switch to.”