Fastned and Places for London unveil EV charging hub at Hatton Cross station

Open 24/7 and powered entirely by renewable energy, the hub features 12 ultra-rapid (400kW) charging bays, capable of delivering up to 100 miles (around 160 kilometres) of range in five minutes.
It is located within easy access to Heathrow Airport, the M25, M4 and A30, to make it a convenient stop for airport commuters, residents, taxi and private hire drivers, and business fleets.
Designed for vehicles of all sizes, from cars and taxis to vans and smaller commercial vehicles, the hub aims to help tackle London’s space constraints, providing an option where home or depot charging is not available.
The capital leads the way in EV uptake nationally, with more than 175,000 battery electric cars and vans already registered in the capital.
EV numbers on the road in London are projected to reach over one million by 2030, making up to 36% of London’s car and van fleet.
The partnership aims to make ultra-fast charging more accessible by creating a city-wide network of hubs which are thoughtfully designed for all users, with planning already in place for a flagship 36-bay location at Hanger Lane and an eight-bay hub at East Finchley Underground station car park.
Three other sites are within the planning process across Newham, Haringey, and Barking and Dagenham, with a further seven sites due to be submitted for borough review by the end of the year.
Alongside accessible charging, every site will also deliver community benefits, with a share of revenue supporting local projects and climate initiatives.
The partnership is also focused on tackling the growing ‘green skills’ gap, providing apprenticeships, work experience placements, and employment opportunities to help upskill Londoners and secure the future of the city’s green transition.
Tom Hurst, country director at Fastned UK, said: “Hatton Cross is a landmark moment for our joint venture with Places for London, and a major step in powering up the capital where it matters most.
“Positioned on a key route near Heathrow, this hub is built for constant movement and for the switch to electric to happen at pace.
“With ultra-rapid charging, weather-protected bays and effortless access, this site is designed around people on the go.
“Whether you’re commuting, visiting, running a fleet or living with or without a driveway, we’re making charging simpler, faster and more reliable for everyone.”
John Colgan, project manager at Places for London Electric Vehicle Charging Hubs, said: “Opening our first hub at Hatton Cross with Fastned shows what collaboration can achieve.
“This is a sustainable, inclusive infrastructure that drivers can rely on where it’s needed most.
“This is just the start of a city-wide network of ultra-rapid hubs, which sets a benchmark for future EV charging developments, supporting a cleaner, more sustainable transport network across the capital with Hatton Cross perfectly positioned to serve the high volumes of traffic around Heathrow in a safe and comfortable environment.”
Deputy Mayor for Environment and Energy Mete Coban said: “The opening of this new charging hub is an important step in helping more Londoners switch to electric vehicles and play their part in tackling the climate crisis.
“As more people choose electric cars, vans and taxis, it’s vital that we provide the charging infrastructure needed to support them, reducing carbon emissions, improving air quality and supporting our transition to a net zero city.
“This is the first of 25 new ultra-rapid charging hubs planned across London, helping make charging easier and more convenient, particularly for people who don’t have access to off-street parking.
“These new hubs also represent important progress towards delivering on the Mayor’s manifesto commitment to support the rollout of up to 40,000 electric vehicle charge points across London by 2030.
“Powered by renewable energy and designed to be accessible for all users, they will help us build a cleaner, greener and more prosperous London for everyone.”
Amanda Francis, chief executive officer at AICES, said: “The launch today of the Hatton Cross ultra-rapid charging hub is a vital driver for investment growth in zero-emission commercial vehicles across London and the first of 25 such hubs to be delivered by this important partnership.
“The provision of ultra-rapid charging facilities designed for larger vehicles and located along key freight routes is essential to supporting the express parcel sector’s ongoing transition to zero-emission fleets.”