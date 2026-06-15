To celebrate the official opening, the Hatton Cross charging hub will offer five days of free charging.

ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/fastned-and-places-for-london-unveil-ev-charging-hub-at-hatton-cross-station/

The Fastned and Places for London partnership has opened its first ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging hub at Hatton Cross Underground station.

It was launched by Deputy Mayor for Transport Seb Dance, Deputy Mayor for Environment and Energy Mete Coban MBE, and London’s Transport Commissioner Andy Lord, alongside Michiel Langezaal, co-founder and CEO of Fastned, and Tom Hurst UK, director of Fastned.

The event also featured a zero-emission capable black cab, ambulance, and TfL van, showcasing the range of electric fleet capability now available.

To celebrate the official opening, the Hatton Cross charging hub will offer five days of free charging, from Monday 15th June to Friday 19th June 2026.

Drivers just need to turn up, authorise their charge with their normal payment method and then use the free charging on Fastned.

The EV hub, part of work to deliver on the Mayor’s manifesto target of up to 40,000 charge points in London by 2030, is the first of 25 planned to be delivered across London by the partnership.

News Briefings Get our daily news email featuring exclusive stories, opinion and expert analysis Email address Sign up I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Business Motoring. Read our privacy notice

It includes extra-wide bays and two fully accessible charging spaces in line with the latest British Standards Institution guidance, alongside weather protection provided by Fastned’s yellow solar canopies.

The hub also has CCTV coverage throughout the site and 24/7 multilingual customer support to ensure a safe and easy experience for all users.