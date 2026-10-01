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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/fastned-calls-on-govt-to-level-vat-playing-field-as-public-charging-found-to-cost-270-more-per-year/

It is estimated that the 20% VAT difference alone for public charging can amount to more than £270 per driver over the course of a year, in research commissioned by Fastned.

More than two thirds (68%) of the population stated that this pricing disparity is unfair.

Fastned said that changes to VAT on electric vehicle charging coming into force today will deepen the UK’s ‘driveway divide’, as VAT on home energy falls from 5% to 0% across England, Scotland and Wales, while public charging remains at 20%.

Fastned, has teamed up with Ginny Buckley, founder and editor-in-chief at Electrifying.com, to call on the Government to level the playing field on VAT for EV charging and ensure drivers without access to home charging are not left paying more.

With nine million UK households lacking a driveway or dedicated parking space, today (1st October), Fastned hubs across the UK will become a ‘nationwide driveway for the day’.

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All drivers can gain a free £25 charging credit, approximately equivalent to the average cost of a public charging session at Fastned, at all of its 41 charging hubs across the UK.

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To claim the free £25 charging credit, drivers need to use the code VAT2026 in the Fastned app.

The discount code can be added to their accounts from 00:01, 1st Oct, until 23:59 on 2nd October 2026 and drivers will then have three days to use the charging credit once applied to their account.