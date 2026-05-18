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Fastned gains planning approval for 36-bay Ealing EV charging hub

The ultra-rapid charging hub will open early next year and Fastned said it will be London’s largest.

Dylan Robertson

18 May 2026

EV & Sustainability

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EV charging Ealing

Fastned and Places for London have been granted planning approval for a 36-bay electric vehicle (EV) charging hub in Ealing, London.

The ultra-rapid charging hub will open early next year and Fastned said it will be London’s largest.

It will be powered exclusively by renewable energy and will allow EVs to add up to 100 miles of range in five minutes.

The Ealing EV charging hub will be located off the A406 North Circular, near Hangar Lane and the Park Royal industrial estate, allowing it to serve hundreds of drivers each day, as well as local businesses.

A retail space, toilets and shelter will be provided, as well as CCTV and lighting to ensure safety.

Deputy Mayor for Environment and Energy Mete Coban said: “This new, rapid charging hub, the largest in London, will support hundreds of Londoners who have already made the transition to electric vehicles. 

“There are more than 27,900 public EV charge points in London – over a third of the UK’s total charging network – and, working with partners like Fastned, we can continue to grow our network and support many more Londoners to switch to cleaner, greener vehicles.”

Tom Hurst, UK country director at Fastned, said: “In a city where space often limits charging at home or at commercial depots, the Hanger Lane site will help close a critical gap, keeping London moving as the transition to electric gathers pace. 

“Working with Places for London on this joint venture means we can bring high-quality, ultra-rapid charging to the places it’s needed most. 

“With more commercial fleets switching to electric, this well-located hub will help keep people and businesses moving, offering faster, reliable charging that works with people’s lives and makes it easier for drivers to make the switch.”

Sophie Eynon, EV charging hubs programme manager at Places for London, said: “It’s great to see Hanger Lane, our second hub with Fastned, secure planning permission. 

“It’s set to be the largest EV charging hub in London, marking an important milestone in London’s transition to zero emission vehicles. 

“These ultra-rapid charging hubs will bring greater reliability and comfort to EV drivers while helping London become cleaner, more sustainable and accessible for everyone. 

“With the facilities planned for this location, we hope passers-by and local residents will enjoy everything the new hub has to offer once it opens next year.”

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