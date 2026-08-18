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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/fastned-opens-ev-charging-hub-in-liverpool/

Fastned, the EV charging network powered by green energy, has opened its first Liverpool hub with ultra-rapid EV charging.

The site will become Fastned’s 40th UK hub, offering eight ultra-rapid charging bays alongside Fastned’s yellow wings.

The chargers can deliver up to 400 kW, potentially adding as much as 200 miles (333 km) of range in 10 minutes.

Located off Sefton Street at the Brunswick Business Park, on Tower Street, the hub is designed to provide reliable, high-quality charging infrastructure to make it easier for more drivers to switch to electric.

Tom Hurst, UK country director at Fastned: “As our 40th UK ultra-rapid charging hub in the UK, Liverpool Brunswick marks a significant and exciting milestone, as we continue to expand our network and make it easier for EV drivers to go further.

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“Liverpool draws visitors from far and wide for its legendary music, football, waterfront, museums, architecture, nightlife and food.

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“Located at Brunswick Business Park, just a short drive from the city centre, shops and vibrant Baltic Triangle, the new hub provides convenient charging for local businesses, residents and visitors alike, making it easy to charge up and explore everything Liverpool has to offer.

“We’re delighted to welcome Liverpool Brunswick to the Fastned family.”