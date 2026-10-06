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EV & Sustainability

Fastned opens EV charging hub on A1 near Newark

The 12-bay hub is located next to OK Diner and is powered entirely by renewable energy.

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Fastned has opened an ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging hub on the A1, near Newark, Nottinghamshire.

The 12-bay hub is located next to OK Diner and is powered entirely by renewable energy.

Charging speeds of up to 400kW are available, allowing for 200 miles of range to be added in 10 minutes, with a compatible vehicle.

OK Diner Newark and Fastned celebrated the EV charging hub’s opening with an event, featuring a live band powered by a Farizon electric van, an EV-converted Porsche 911, and a signature Fastned milkshake.

Guests were offered 25% off their bill at OK Diner, and the first 50 customers to charge received a £10 Fastned vooucher, valid for two weeks.

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Tom Hurst, UK country director at Fastned, said: “To bring high-speed charging to this key location, rock ’n’ roll met zero-emission driving as we celebrated the launch of our new site next to OK Diner in true American 1950s style, complete with a retro singing trio, a custom Fastned milkshake, and an electrified classic Porsche 911.

“The A1 is a vital corridor connecting the South to the North for families, road trippers, and fleets, making top-tier ultra-rapid charging along this route a major priority for us.

“And, to celebrate our official opening, we gave our first 50 charging customers on the day a £10 credit each, in fact if you visit the hub soon there might be a few remaining vouchers up for grabs. 

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“So, whether you’re stopping for a quick 10-minute charge or settling in for a burger and shake, we’re thrilled to be able to make that possible by expanding our green network on one of the country’s busiest roads.”

Dafydd Poole, owner at OK Diners, said: “The classic roadside diner is always at the heart of any great road trip, and welcoming Fastned to OK Diner Newark brings that tradition into the electric age.

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“We’re excited to offer drivers travelling North on the A1 the perfect place to recharge both their vehicles and themselves for many years to come.”

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Shane Brennan, CEO at ChargeUK, said: “Fastned’s new Newark site is yet more evidence of the continued investment the charging sector is putting into providing drivers with widespread high-quality charging.

“Now electric road trippers making their way north or south can stop for an ultra-rapid charge and a milkshake on this key A-road route.”

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