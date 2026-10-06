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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/fastned-opens-ev-charging-hub-on-a1-near-newark/

Fastned has opened an ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging hub on the A1, near Newark, Nottinghamshire.

The 12-bay hub is located next to OK Diner and is powered entirely by renewable energy.

Charging speeds of up to 400kW are available, allowing for 200 miles of range to be added in 10 minutes, with a compatible vehicle.

OK Diner Newark and Fastned celebrated the EV charging hub’s opening with an event, featuring a live band powered by a Farizon electric van, an EV-converted Porsche 911, and a signature Fastned milkshake.

Guests were offered 25% off their bill at OK Diner, and the first 50 customers to charge received a £10 Fastned vooucher, valid for two weeks.

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Tom Hurst, UK country director at Fastned, said: “To bring high-speed charging to this key location, rock ’n’ roll met zero-emission driving as we celebrated the launch of our new site next to OK Diner in true American 1950s style, complete with a retro singing trio, a custom Fastned milkshake, and an electrified classic Porsche 911.

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“The A1 is a vital corridor connecting the South to the North for families, road trippers, and fleets, making top-tier ultra-rapid charging along this route a major priority for us.

“And, to celebrate our official opening, we gave our first 50 charging customers on the day a £10 credit each, in fact if you visit the hub soon there might be a few remaining vouchers up for grabs.