ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/fastned-opens-first-automated-convenience-store-at-gateshead-ev-charging-hub/

Fastned has opened its first UK ‘Autonomous Pit Shop’ at a new ultra-rapid electric vehicle charging hub in Gateshead, combining self-service refreshments and toilet facilities with 24-hour charging.

The facility, located on Askew Road, is the first of five planned automated convenience stores that Fastned intends to introduce alongside its UK charging network.

The self-service shop provides hot drinks, chilled beverages, meals and snacks, alongside seating and toilet facilities.

Customers can access the store by tapping a credit or debit card at the entrance, with payment only taken when they select an item.

The facility operates 24 hours a day and is designed to provide additional services for drivers while their vehicles recharge.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gateshead hub features 10 ultra-rapid charging bays, each capable of delivering up to 400kW of power.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

Fastned said the chargers could add up to 200 miles of driving range in 10 minutes, depending on the vehicle.

Tom Hurst, UK country director at Fastned, said: “This is a landmark opening for Fastned and the first of our new Autonomous Pit Shops, which will be popping up across the UK at our unique ultra-rapid charging hubs.