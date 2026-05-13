Fastned opens Hemel Hempstead ultra-rapid charging hub

The site was designed with accessibility in mind, featuring extra-wide charging bays, suspended charging cables, lighting and CCTV coverage.

Fastned has opened an ultra-rapid EV charging hub in Hemel Hempstead as part of its UK expansion strategy.

Located at Jarman Way, the site features eight ultra-rapid charging bays under Fastned’s yellow canopy design.

The chargers are capable of delivering up to 400kW, which Fastned said could add up to 200 miles of range in 10 minutes.

The site is positioned next to a Burger King, with Tesco, Nando’s, McDonald’s and Lidl all within walking distance.

To mark the opening, Fastned will offer free charging at the site from 15th May to 22nd May 2026, subject to a 20MWh energy cap.

The Hemel Hempstead location forms part of the Cooper Estates Developments Limited site and expands Fastned’s presence along a key Hertfordshire travel corridor.

David Taylor, MP for Hemel Hempstead, said: “More and more drivers in Hemel Hempstead are making the switch to electric, and they need charging they can rely on.

“This new hub from Fastned is a real boost for the area — good for drivers, good for local air quality, and a vote of confidence in our town.”

Vicky Read, chief executive at ChargeUK, said: “Fastned’s new ultra-rapid charging hub in Hemel Hempstead is another great example of the high quality, easy-to-use charging infrastructure that the charging industry is rolling out all across the country.

“Situated with great nearby amenities it’s a charging site designed to make topping up your vehicle a pleasant experience that fits into drivers’ everyday lives.”

Tom Hurst, UK country director at Fastned, said: “Opening our new ultra-rapid charging hub in Hemel Hempstead is another important step in building a future-ready UK charging network.

“This busy, highly visible location is exactly the kind of place where reliable, high-quality charging can make a real difference to drivers’ everyday journeys.

“Conveniently located amongst quality amenities, drivers have the opportunity to recharge both their cars and themselves by grabbing a bite to eat and some refreshments in one convenient stop.

“As more people make the switch to electric vehicles, it’s vital that charging infrastructure is convenient, accessible and easy to use.”

Fastned said the site was designed with accessibility in mind, featuring extra-wide charging bays, suspended charging cables, lighting and CCTV coverage.

The opening follows recent Fastned site launches at Newcastle Airport and in Sunderland.