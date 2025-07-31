Fastned pushes forward for ultra-rapid EV charging hub in Aberdeen

Fastned has submitted its planning application to Aberdeen City Council for an ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging hub inside one of the warehouses in the city.

Located off Virginia Street, which forms part of Aberdeen’s inner city ring road, the charging hub will reuse the Grampian House warehouse.

Fastned said it plans to install the charging hub within the existing structure to keep drivers sheltered from the wind and rain while they charge.

Solar panels will be installed on the existing roof to generate clean energy that will provide power for the site’s facilities.

Fastned aims to add more urban locations for charging hubs to its portfolio as it sees a growing need for ultra-rapid charging in cities.

It intends to reduce the development’s impact on the environment while upgrading industrial land and improving the customer experience.

The charging hub will have 12 ultra-rapid charging bays, offering drivers up to 100 miles of range in five minutes from 400kW chargers.

A shop, toilets and seating area will be available inside the building.

The hub will use a drive-thru format, similar to that found in petrol stations.

This intends to make it easy for drivers to drive in and out of charging bays, improve accessibility for any type of vehicle, cut down the time it takes to access the charger, and looks to improve the throughput of vehicles on site and reduce congestion.

Tom Hurst, country director at Fastned, said: “Aberdeen is at the heart of Scotland’s energy transition.

“It is driving the expansion of offshore renewable energy, and enabling Scotland to become a net exporter of green electricity instead of fossil fuels.

“This charging hub is perfect for the EV drivers of Aberdeen.

“We’re optimistic that the City Council will see the benefit that the development will bring to the city and how it fits in with its wider decarbonisation strategy.

“This hub isn’t just about EV charging, it’s about showing what’s possible in an urban environment while making a clear commitment to a cleaner, greener city.

“We’re looking forward to hearing the final decision and to working with the council to make this hub a reality.”



Stephen Flynn, MP for Aberdeen South, added: “This proposal is good for the city – we need people to make the switch to electric cars and the only way that will happen at scale is if there are many more charging points available.

“Our city has long been a city of energy innovation, and this proposal from Fastned is yet another example of how we can build a more sustainable future by repurposing existing infrastructure.”



Iftikar Mian, managing director, West Coast Estates Ltd, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Fastned on this groundbreaking project to bring the UK’s first indoor drive-thru ultra-rapid EV charging hub to Aberdeen.

“At West Coast Estates, we believe in transforming underused spaces into assets that benefit the community and support a more sustainable future.

“This innovative repurposing of Grampian House perfectly aligns with our vision for responsible regeneration and reflects Aberdeen’s ambition to lead Scotland’s energy transition.

“Our ongoing relationship with Fastned across several sites demonstrates our shared commitment to delivering high-quality infrastructure that supports the shift to electric mobility.

“We hope the community and local stakeholders will support this proposal, helping us turn this exciting plan into a reality for Aberdeen.”

