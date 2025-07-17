National Highways has found that fatigue-related deaths and serious injuries increase by 59% in the summer, when compared to other seasons.

Only 39% of drivers said they would take a break due to tiredness, while 29% did not factor in rest stops on their last long journey.

Drivers in the North East were most likely to stop if they were feeling tired (46%), while drivers in the East of England were least likely (34%); 36% of drivers in London said they would pull over and take a break if they were tired.

To encourage drivers to take a 15-minute break every two hours, National Highways launched a campaign with a series of videos highlighting recommended stop-off points on motorways, and sharing journey planning tips.

Sheena Hague, director of road safety at National Highways, said: “We all want to reach our destination quickly, especially when the excitement of a holiday awaits, but fatigue behind the wheel can be deadly.

“It’s not just about falling asleep, tiredness slows your reactions, clouds your judgement, and can lead to dangerous mistakes.

“That’s why we’re encouraging drivers to follow our advice by planning ahead, taking regular breaks and staying refreshed.

“This will help keep themselves and other road users safe while enjoying the rich heritage and natural beauty our country has to offer.”