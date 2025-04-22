FCC Environment takes compliance control with AssetGo

FCC Environment has implemented a dedicated system from software provider AssetGo, to ensure compliance and control of its vehicle fleet and equipment.

Formed in 2012 when Focsa Services and Waste Recycling Group joined forces under a new brand, FCC Environment operates a range of recycling, treatment and disposal facilities across the UK.

This includes operating 728 road-going vehicles across 160 sites, as well as 548 pieces of mobile plant.

William Stone, group plant manager, said: “With a current total of 1,190 assets countrywide, we need to rely on a secure and flexible management system, not only to maintain compliance control but also to provide instant and easily manageable data to allow efficient monitoring of every asset.”

AssetGo’s software focuses on the key criteria applicable to fleet management compliance, enabling managers and drivers to easily implement and administer a range of essential fleet activities, including walkaround checks, defect reporting, incident reporting, fuel and expense tracking and tachograph analysis.

Having trialled AssetGo’s software for six months before going live around 18 months ago, FCC Environment found that 361,468 daily checks and safety inspections had been carried out.

The remote dashboard control also reduced admin time and had been received well by managers and drivers.

Stone said: “Our transport compliance manager has seen a 50% reduction in the time needed to carry out each annual audit; site support visit times are 20% down, owing to the ability to remotely interact with each site, and general admin is probably down by 6-7 hours per week.

“In terms of ROI, the system is virtually self-funding.

“Moreover, our drivers are delighted with the mobile app because it enables them to make fast and accurate checks with time-stamped proof of all actions carried out.

“Plus, any updates and defects are instantly relayed to the office, where using the live calendar, managers can review all data, take action where needed and generally keep on top of all compliance and safety issues.”

Additionally, AssetGo’s management system also enables FCC Environment to keep each customer updated regarding compliance issues.

Stone added: “Best practice and dedicated customer service lie at the heart of what we do, and with this fleet and asset management system, we have the facility to share the planner with each customer while demonstrating full compliance control.”