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Ferndown Commercials digitises maintenance and compliance management with AssetGo

The Dorset-based commercial vehicle garage introduced the platform in 2025 to improve maintenance planning, strengthen compliance management and reduce the administrative burden.

Jessica Bird

9 June 2026

Vans

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200626 Ferndown Commercials streamlines compliance and vehicle maintenance with AssetGo1

Ferndown Commercials has streamlined its vehicle inspection and maintenance processes after replacing paper-based systems with fleet management software from AssetGo.

The Dorset-based commercial vehicle garage introduced the platform in 2025 to improve maintenance planning, strengthen compliance management and reduce the administrative burden associated with manual processes.

Since implementing the system, the company said it has improved visibility of vehicle maintenance activities, reduced paperwork and increased operational efficiency across its workshop operations.

Ferndown Commercials provides servicing, maintenance and repair support for fleets and operators across Dorset and the surrounding region.

Carol Flay, finance manager at Ferndown Commercials, said: “We reached a point where our manual processes were becoming increasingly time-consuming and difficult to manage efficiently.

“We needed a system that would give us better visibility of inspections, servicing schedules and maintenance planning while also helping us strengthen compliance procedures. AssetGo provided exactly that.”

The business said the system has made inspections easier to manage while improving the tracking of servicing schedules and vehicle defects.

Carol said: “The difference was almost immediate. Inspections are far easier to manage, maintenance planning is much more organised and we can track servicing and defects far more effectively than before. The digital system has removed a huge amount of paperwork and manual administration, which saves our team valuable time every day.

“For example, our customers receive their inspection sheets in a timely manner and the form is a lot clearer than a hand-written scanned copy.”

Ferndown Commercials said moving to a digital system has also improved compliance oversight by ensuring inspection and maintenance records are consistently captured and easily accessible.

“From a compliance perspective, having everything stored digitally gives us much greater confidence and control,” added Carol. “Records are easy to access, inspections are completed on time and there’s far less risk of anything being overlooked. It has made the whole process more robust and reliable.”

The company also highlighted the implementation process and ongoing support provided by AssetGo.

“The system was introduced very smoothly with virtually no disruption to the business,” said Carol. “The onboarding process was straightforward and the support from AssetGo has been excellent throughout. Whenever we need assistance, the team is always close at hand and quick to help.”

While the company has not quantified the financial return from the system, it said improved efficiency, reduced downtime and earlier identification of faults are already delivering benefits.

“AssetGo is undoubtedly saving us time and helping us identify issues earlier before they become bigger, more costly problems,” Carol added. “The efficiencies alone mean the system is effectively paying for itself, while also helping us deliver a better service to customers.”

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