Fiat 500e receives £3,750 Electric Car Grant

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/fiat-500e-receives-3750-electric-car-grant/

The Fiat 500e has received the full Government £3,750 Electric Car Grant, further reducing its price after a reduction earlier in the year.

With the Electric Car Grant, the 500e now starts at £17,245, for the Icon model with the smaller 24kWh battery and 118 miles of range.

The model with the larger 42kWh battery, with 202 miles of range, is available from £20,245.

For £23,245, the range-topping La Prima offers the larger battery as standard, along with 17-inch alloy wheels, a JBL sound system and a rear-view camera.

Due to the larger wheels, range is reduced to 195 miles on the La Prima.

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Kris Cholmondeley, managing director, Fiat UK, said: “This is another significant step from Fiat in making electric mobility even more accessible to a wider audience.

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“The Fiat 500e is an iconic model that combines style, city-friendly practicality and zero-emissions driving. The introduction of the £3,750 Government Electric Car Grant makes it an increasingly attractive proposition for customers considering the switch to electric.”