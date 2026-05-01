Fiat and Abarth 600e receive £1,500 Electric Car Grant

With the grant, the Fiat 600e is priced from £25,495, while the more performance-focused Abarth model is priced from £32,495.

The Government has confirmed that both the Fiat 600e and Abarth 600e are now eligible for the £1,500 Electric Car Grant.

With the grant, the Fiat 600e is priced from £25,495, while the more performance-focused Abarth model is priced from £32,495.

Fiat also lowered the 600e’s prices earlier in the year, meaning the model is now £4,785 cheaper than it was in December 2025.

It is also cheaper than the equivalent hybrid model.

Kris Cholmondeley, managing director at Fiat UK, said: “This is another important step from Fiat in making electric mobility even more accessible to a wider audience.

“With the Fiat 600e now benefiting from both our recent price repositioning and the Government’s Electric Car Grant, customers can enjoy a compelling price point and great value, with no compromise to stylish, practical electric driving.

“Abarth has always been about delivering exciting performance, and the 600e shows how electrification enhances that experience.

“With the addition of the Government’s Electric Car Grant, the Abarth 600e becomes an even more compelling proposition, offering great value and bringing together performance, innovation and everyday usability in a way that’s more relevant than ever.”