  
BM Original

FEATURING

BV Masthead 200x122
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube Tiktok Instagram
BM Original
Subscribe

Fiat and Abarth 600e receive £1,500 Electric Car Grant

With the grant, the Fiat 600e is priced from £25,495, while the more performance-focused Abarth model is priced from £32,495.

Dylan Robertson

1 May 2026

EV & Sustainability

SHARE

Fiat Electric Car Grant

The Government has confirmed that both the Fiat 600e and Abarth 600e are now eligible for the £1,500 Electric Car Grant.

With the grant, the Fiat 600e is priced from £25,495, while the more performance-focused Abarth model is priced from £32,495.

Fiat also lowered the 600e’s prices earlier in the year, meaning the model is now £4,785 cheaper than it was in December 2025.

It is also cheaper than the equivalent hybrid model.

Kris Cholmondeley, managing director at Fiat UK, said: “This is another important step from Fiat in making electric mobility even more accessible to a wider audience.

“With the Fiat 600e now benefiting from both our recent price repositioning and the Government’s Electric Car Grant, customers can enjoy a compelling price point and great value, with no compromise to stylish, practical electric driving.

“Abarth has always been about delivering exciting performance, and the 600e shows how electrification enhances that experience.

“With the addition of the Government’s Electric Car Grant, the Abarth 600e becomes an even more compelling proposition, offering great value and bringing together performance, innovation and everyday usability in a way that’s more relevant than ever.”

Related Posts

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

renault-2025AwardsBest-Small-EV-VanWINNER
Business Van Awards

Small van, big win: Renault Kangoo E-Tech electric takes top EV prize 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK
Business Motoring Awards

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

nationwide
Business Motoring Awards

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

europcar mobility
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

manheim
Business Van Awards

Manheim drives innovation in the used van sector to win Business Vans award 

charge scheme
Business Motoring Awards

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

lightfoot
Business Van Awards

Lightfoot wins fleet management award for real-time driver coaching and support 

van-monster-1
Business Van Awards

Van Monster awarded for outstanding used van support 

Business-Vans-Best-Large-EV-Van
Business Van Awards

Plugged-in and practical: Master E-Tech electric named best large EV van 

EV_Day_Cannock_NVH_Ford_Transit_Custom_1_2024
Business Van Awards

Northgate takes top honour for long-term van hire 

leasys
Business Motoring Awards

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

renault
Business Motoring Awards

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

runyourfleet
Business Motoring Awards

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

master-1
Vans

Winners announced: Business Vans Awards 2025 – Recognising excellence on the road

Highly Commended Award
Business Motoring Awards

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

polestar 4 best large ev
Business Motoring Awards

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

Europcar-best-short-term-rental2
Business Van Awards

Europcar Vans & Trucks wins for SME-focused rental support 

europcar
Business Van Awards

Long-term rental solutions earn recognition for Europcar Vans & Trucks 

R5
Business Motoring Awards

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year
Business Motoring Awards

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

renault-master
Business Van Awards

Big, capable and built for work: Renault Master crowned best large van of 2025 

Northgate-Cannock-99
Business Van Awards

Northgate sets the pace in van fleet management 

Master-Diesel-028
Business Van Awards

Built for business: Renault Master crowned van of the year 

fod
Industry & Market News

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

wilsons
Business Motoring Awards

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

sortimo
Business Van Awards

SR5 racking system earns top honours for Sortimo 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Linkedin X-twitter Youtube Facebook Tiktok Instagram

BUSINESS MOTORING

BUSINESS Vans

MAGAZINE

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE