Fiat Grande Panda line-up gets Icon trim level update

FIAT revealed changes to its Grande Panda fully electric line-up, unveiling Icon as an additional trim level, which was previously only available on hybrid versions.
Fiat Grande Panda Electric Icon will be offered alongside the entry level Grande Panda RED and the Grande Panda La Prima.
The fully electric powertrain combines a 44kWh battery with an 83kW e-motor (113 HP) and has a WLTP range of 199 miles.
The launch of Icon is consistent with its availability on hybrid versions of Grande Panda, and with its recent introduction as a trim choice on Fiat 600.
Designed to provide customers with more choice, Grande Panda Icon specification includes 16” black alloy wheels, front and rear skid plates, roof rails, and rear privacy glass.
The interior has ‘Style’ fabric seats with a 40/60 rear seat split, for added practicality, and manual air conditioning.
In addition, a 10.25” touchscreen radio incorporates wireless mirroring for optimised communication and convenience.
The on-the-road price for the Fiat Grande Panda electric Icon is £21,995.
The Grande Panda electric range starts with the entry-level RED, priced at £21,035, while the La Prima is £24,035.
All three electric versions of Grande Panda qualify for the reintroduced FIAT E-Grant, which offers a £1500 saving on the on-the-road price of all fully electric FIAT and Abarth models.