Fiat opens orders for £8,995 Topolino quadricycle

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/fiat-opens-orders-for-8995-topolino-quadricycle/

Fiat UK has opened orders for the Topolino, an £8,995 electric-only quadricycle, based on the Citroën Ami.

It has a 5.5kWh battery and offers a range of up to 46 miles, with an 8PS electric motor allowing for a top speed of 28mph.

The quadricycle pays homage to the original 500 Topolino, made between 1936 and 1955. Topolino translates to ‘little mouse’ in Italian.

It seats two and has 63 litres of storage.

Orders are open now through selected UK dealers.

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Kris Cholmondeley, managing director at Fiat UK, said: “Topolino is an important part of FIAT’s sustainable micromobility strategy, delivering simple, accessible urban mobility.

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“It offers a practical solution for short journeys, leisure use and city environments, while fully embracing FIAT’s values of joy, simplicity and fun.”