Fiat opens orders for Grande Panda, £1,500 discount on EV version

The Grande Panda is available either as an electric vehicle (EV) or a hybrid.

Dylan Robertson

1 September 2025

, ,

Fiat Grande Panda

Fiat has opened orders for the Grande Panda, with prices starting at £18,035 and a £1,500 discount on the price of the electric version.

The Grande Panda is available either as an electric vehicle (EV) or a hybrid, which is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine, a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and a 48V hybrid system, producing a combined 110PS.

EV models start at £21,035 and offer a range of 199 miles from a 44kWh battery and a 113PS electric motor.

Giuseppe Cava, managing director at Fiat UK, said: “We are delighted to open orders for Grande Panda in the UK.

“The response to the car has been incredible so far and we are very proud that it has been recognised with so many awards.

“The several thousand registrations of interest on our website suggest that Grande Panda has already struck a chord with UK drivers, and we’re really looking forward to the preview tour starting.

“Our customers can come along, learn more about the car and see for themselves why our new Fiat is so special.”

The first Grande Panda will arrive in the UK on 4th September, as it begins a nationwide preview tour, which will end on 11th October.

Fiat retailers have reported significant numbers of enquiries for the Grande Panda.

Mark Pardoe, CEO at Griffin Mill Garages, a Fiat retailer in Pontypridd, South Wales, said: “We’ve certainly had significant interest in Grande Panda and it’s clear that customers are excited to get to see and drive it.

“It will suit lots of needs, appealing to younger drivers seeking a stylish, urban car and families, needing good value and practicality.”

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
