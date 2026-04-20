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Fiat Professional to show TRIS at CV Show

It is currently considering offering the TRIS for sale in the UK, as it aims to broaden its vehicle offering.

Dylan Robertson

20 April 2026

Industry & Market News

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Fiat Professional CV Show

Fiat Professional is set to show the TRIS three-wheeled electric delivery vehicle at the Commercial Vehicle (CV) Show.

It is currently considering offering the TRIS for sale in the UK, as it aims to broaden its vehicle offering.

The TRIS has a range of 56 miles and has capacity for two standard Euro pallets. Fiat Professional said it is lightweight and has low running costs.

Kris Cholmondeley, managing director at Fiat Professional, said: “TRIS is a smart, forward‑thinking answer to the growing demand for efficient last‑mile delivery.

“It combines practicality, sustainability and versatility in a format designed entirely around urban environments.

“We’re thrilled to showcase it in the UK for the first time at the CV Show.”

Parent company Stellantis Pro One will be a Premier Partner of the CV Show, and will show a selection of Peugeot, Citroën and Vauxhall vans, in addition to the Fiat Professional range.

Stellantis Pro One will be on stand 5F110.

It will also showcase its CustomFit programme, a series of conversions it offers to fleets, including comfort features, ergonomic adaptations, utility upgrades and tailored interior layouts.

Fleet sales managers will be on the stand to provide guidance on the vehicle range, electrification and wider industry topics.

The CV Show will take place at NEC Birmingham, from 21st to 23rd April.

Astor Automotive will be at the CV Show at stand 4A02, from 21st to 23rd of April, get in touch to arrange a meeting or come see us on the day!

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