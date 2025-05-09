  
Final call: Entries close at midnight! Business Motoring Awards

Showcase your success – Enter the Business Motoring Awards!

Tom Watts

9 May 2025

bm awards

DEADLINE: Award entries close 09 May 2025

Time is running out to submit your entries for the Business Motoring Awards — the deadline to enter is today at midnight – 9 May 2025.

With a strong response and high levels of interest, this is your final chance to showcase your vehicle or services and get your brand in front of a key business audience.

Winning an award not only brings industry recognition — it can also help drive sales and build customer trust.

Entry is completely free, and you can submit to as many categories as you like.

Don’t miss out — make sure your achievements get the recognition they deserve.

Click here to view the categories and enter

