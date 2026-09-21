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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/final-call-national-business-motoring-awards-entries-to-close-on-25th-september/

This week is the final week for entries into the National Business Motoring Awards 2026 (NBMA), with the deadline now extended until 25th September.

Entries take just two minutes to complete, and come with a chance of winning a table for 10, including dinner and drinks, at the event in November.

To enter, visit the NBMA website.

NBMA 2026 will mark the return of the event as an in-person ceremony, held at the Coombe Abbey Hotel in Coventry on 26th November.

Fleet managers and other professionals will be recognised for their impact with individual awards, with the other categories including Manufacturer of the Year, Leasing Company of the Year, Service Maintenance and Repair Provider of the Year, and the Customer Service Award.

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Company Car and Company Van of the Year will be named by the expert panel and editorial team. All eligible vehicles will be automatically entered, so entries for vehicle-specific awards are not necessary.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

A full list of the categories can be viewed here.

2025’s winner included the Renault 5 E-Tech electric, the MG HS, Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, and Ohme.