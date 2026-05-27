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Financial pressure on the rise among UK van drivers, Volkswagen finds

52% are concerned about the impact of the cost of living crisis, up from 36% a year earlier.

Jessica Bird

27 May 2026

Vans

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volkswagen van drivers

More than half of UK van drivers are struggling with financial pressures, according to research commissioned by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, as rising operating costs and late payments continue to affect small businesses.

The survey of 1,000 UK van drivers found that 52% were concerned about the impact of the cost of living crisis, up from 36% a year earlier.

More than a third (36%) said they worried about money every week.

Rising material costs were identified as the biggest source of increased expenditure by 46% of respondents, followed by tax and regulation changes at 39%.

The research also found van drivers spent an average of £566.32 on vehicle repairs and maintenance over the last year, while average annual van insurance costs reached £883.26. Around a third (34%) said they had spent more than £1,000 insuring their van.

Late payments were also highlighted as a significant issue for small businesses, with respondents reporting an average of £3,399.51 in unpaid invoices outstanding.

Almost a third (32%) said delayed payments were acting as a barrier to business growth.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles said financial pressures were also affecting wellbeing, with 47% of van drivers identifying money concerns as their leading cause of stress.

Richard Welch, technical training and development manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “Tradespeople are facing a perfect storm of rising costs from materials as well as economic changes placing undue pressure on small businesses all over the country.

“It’s therefore never been more important to plan ahead, avoid unexpected pay-outs and spread the cost with vehicle service plans.

“Our all-in service packages allow customers to do just that, with peace of mind and no hidden costs.”

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles highlighted its 5+ Promise package, which is included on new Transporter, Amarok and California models and includes servicing, MOTs, roadside assistance and warranty cover.

The manufacturer also pointed to its All-in servicing package for older vehicles, which includes servicing, MOTs, roadside assistance and warranty support, with payment options available either upfront or through monthly instalments.

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