Financial pressure pushing self-employed van workers into unsustainable workloads, survey finds

Fuel and operating costs were identified as the biggest day-to-day source of stress by 26% of respondents.

Nearly two-thirds of self-employed van workers feel pressure to take on more work than is sustainable in order to cover rising operating costs, according to research from Tempcover.

The temporary business van insurance provider surveyed 500 self-employed people across the UK who rely on vans for work, including tradespeople, van drivers and mobile service providers.

The findings highlight mounting financial and operational pressures across the sector, with 62% saying they worry about covering basic business costs such as fuel, insurance and vehicle maintenance.

Almost two in three respondents (64%) said financial pressures were pushing them to take on more work than was sustainable, while 61% said they found it difficult to switch off from work-related stress.

Overall, 91% of respondents said they experienced stress to some extent at work, including 21% who reported high levels of stress.

Fuel and operating costs were identified as the biggest day-to-day source of stress by 26% of respondents, followed by general financial pressure at 23% and vehicle issues or breakdowns at 17%.

The research also found that 71% said delays, cancellations and vehicle breakdowns significantly increased stress levels due to the impact on workloads and earnings.

Tempcover said many respondents felt self-employed van users lacked adequate support structures compared to traditionally employed workers.

Around two-thirds (66%) said self-employed van users were overlooked when it came to financial, operational and wellbeing support.

Friends and family were the most common source of support for 40% of respondents, followed by online forums or driver communities at 30%.

When asked what support would make the biggest difference, affordable vehicle maintenance or repair schemes ranked highest at 40%, followed by fuel cost support or discounts at 37%.

Claire Wills-McKissick, temporary business van insurance expert at Tempcover, said: “These results highlight the pressures many self-employed van users face as they balance rising operating costs, unpredictable workloads, and the responsibility of running their work independently.

“While many are managing day-to-day, the data suggests a clear gap between the support people feel they need and how that support is accessed in practice.

“For many, informal networks such as friends, family, or peer communities are acting as a makeshift safety net, but it’s crucial to look towards a broader package of support when dealing with ongoing financial pressure, workload demands, and unexpected disruption.

“Our research shows many self employed van users feel their specific challenges are being missed, so we urge van users to check they’re getting the full support available.

“By ensuring they have access to practical guidance and resources available through trade bodies and industry networks, solo operators can ensure they have the best possible support structure in place when it is needed most.”