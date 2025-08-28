First cars eligible for the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant revealed

The Government has revealed the first vehicles to qualify for the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant, and has applied the £1,500 grant to four more models.

Ford’s Puma Gen-E and E-Tourneo Courier qualify for the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant, reducing the Puma’s price to below that of its internal combustion (ICE) counterpart.

After the grant, the Puma Gen-E is priced from £26,245, making it Ford’s cheapest new car.

Ian Reid, head of editorial at Carwow, said: “The Ford Puma has been the UK’s best-selling car throughout 2025, with more than 30,000 sold by August.

“Adding the Puma Gen-E to the Electric Car Grant (ECG) scheme is hugely significant. The Puma is a model that resonates instantly — and with the full £3,750 grant now applied, what was already compelling becomes highly attractive.

“Other eligible models have already seen up to an 85% uplift in consumer enquiries since the scheme began, and the Puma Gen-E has the potential to be a halo model that accelerates that momentum.

“The timing is especially important: September and March are the two biggest months in the UK car market, often accounting for around a third of annual new registrations.

“Many consumers deliberately hold off purchasing a new car until the September plate arrives, and this announcement gives them a financial incentive not just to buy, but to go electric.

“Our data shows us that the introduction of the ECG has sparked strong consumer demand for EVs. After the initial grant announcement in early July, enquiries placed with dealers via Carwow for EVs priced below the qualifying £37,000 increased by 124%, week-on-week.

“EVs priced above the threshold also benefited, with a 57% rise in enquiries over the same period, reflecting a general improvement in EV consideration and purchase intent across the BEV segment.”

The E-Tourneo Courier is priced from £29,940 after the grant.

Lisa Brankin, managing director and chair at Ford UK, said: “We welcome the Government’s decision to accelerate the transition to electric mobility and are proud that Ford’s commitment to sustainability has been recognised with the full EV grant.”

£1,500 grants have also been applied to the Peugeot E-308 and E-408 as well as the DS3 and DS No 4.

Simon Williams, head of policy at the RAC, said: “It’s great to see details of the first two models qualifying for the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant.

“This represents a significant saving for drivers which we hope further stimulates demand and encourages other manufacturers to follow suit.

“We’ve long called for the Government to reintroduce an EV grant aimed at the more affordable end of the market, so it’s very positive to see this happening in support of the switch to electric motoring.”