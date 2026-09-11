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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/first-chery-ev-included-among-four-upcoming-model-launches/

After celebrating its first year in the UK, Chery is launching four models over the next 12 months, including its first electric vehicle (EV).

Since going on sale in August 2025, Chery has had more than 29,000 registrations and achieved a market share of more than 2.5%.

Alongside this launch will be enhancements to the Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) system currently offered across the full line-up of TIGGO 4, 7, 8, and 9, which will include larger battery packs offering more electric-range and reduced fuel consumption and emissions.

Models equipped with the CSH system account for 75% of Chery UK’s registrations.

Farrell Hsu, managing director at Chery UK, said: “The performance of the Chery brand in the UK in its first year has exceeded our expectations, and the whole team is extremely proud of what’s been achieved in such a short time.

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“We also know how competitive the UK market is, and that’s why we’ll be launching four new and enhanced models over the next 12 months – including our first EV and upgraded Chery Super Hybrid vehicles.

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“The investments we’re making in electrification will ensure that we continue to build our brand, appeal to even more customers than before, and ensure our long-term strategic growth.”

Chery said its UK R&D ‘Centre of Excellence’ at the UTAC Millbrook proving ground in Bedfordshire will also play a role through customer-focused product development.