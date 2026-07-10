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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/first-farizon-v7e-medium-van-delivered-to-customer/

CPD Farizon North East, based in Stockton-on-Tees, has handed over the first Farizon V7E medium van in the UK.

Vehicle hire specialist Shire Link took delivery of its 67 kWh van on Thursday, 9th July.

Matt Magee (pictured, left), managing director at Shire Link, said: “This is our first fully electric van, and we see it as the starting point for expanding our EV offering.

“Over time, we aim to introduce more fully electric vehicles to gradually replace our existing diesel fleet.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing our own customers experience the benefits of driving an electric van. I don’t doubt the word will quickly spread.”

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Calum James, general manager at Farizon Auto UK, added: “The V7E has been built for business, so it’s great to know that the first model to hit the streets is going to be put hard to work carrying out a wide range of duties.

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“This is the first step in what I’m sure will be a successful rollout of vans across the country.”

Launched at the Commercial Vehicle Show in April, the city-focused V7E has cargo space of 6.95 m3, a payload of up to 1,338 kg, and an ultra-low loading height of just 500 mm.