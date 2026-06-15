First Line has added 65 new references across steering and suspension, transmission, braking, filtration and turbo hose categories as it continues to expand its independent aftermarket offering.

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/first-line-expands-aftermarket-range-with-65-new-product-references/

First Line Ltd has expanded its aftermarket portfolio with the introduction of 65 new product references during June, aimed at strengthening vehicle coverage across a range of key repair and maintenance categories.

The latest additions include 15 steering and suspension components, 11 transmission references, five friction products, three cables, four filters, one cooling component and 26 turbo hoses. The company said the expansion is designed to support workshops and garages with broader vehicle coverage and increased parts availability.

Among the new steering and suspension products are the Borg & Beck BBJ5813 ball joint for the Fiat 500e, the FCA8213 suspension arm covering Audi A6, A7, Q5, Q7 and Q8 applications, and the FSK8231 suspension arm bush for the Lexus ES.

The transmission range has been enhanced with the addition of the Borg & Beck BDS1987 drive shaft, suitable for a range of Mitsubishi vehicles. In the braking category, First Line has introduced the Borg & Beck BBD6322 brake discs for the Genesis GV60, Hyundai Ioniq and various Kia electric vehicle applications.

Further additions include the FKG1432 gear cable for Citroën Berlingo, Peugeot Partner and Peugeot Rifter models, alongside new filtration products such as the Borg & Beck BFA2753 air filter for Nissan Qashqai and X-Trail vehicles and the BFF8335 fuel filter covering a range of Jaguar models and the Range Rover Velar.

The cooling range has been expanded with the FWP2514 water pump for selected Citroën, DS, Fiat and Peugeot vehicles, while the turbo hose category has been strengthened with the addition of the FTH1801 turbo hose for Volkswagen Crafter and Transporter models.