ELECTRIC vehicle infrastructure innovator char.gy has partnered with peer-to-peer car sharing platform hiyacar to trial a groundbreaking new wireless EV charging solution.

With the help of 10 of hiyacar’s Renault Zoes, the 12 month trial has been launched in Marlow, Buckinghamshire. Nine additional trials will take place, in other locations around Buckinghamshire as well as Milton Keynes.

This trial of char.gy’s wireless induction pad, the first of its kind available to the general public in the UK, is a collaborative effort, between Buckinghamshire Council, Milton Keynes Council, London Borough of Redbridge, the University of Warwick, the Open University, IPT Technology, and additional support from hiyacar. With funding from the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) and Innovate UK.

Project leaders, char.gy, specialise in the development of EV charging solutions, and have developed this wireless technology in partnership with IPT Technology, a wireless power systems and electric mobility innovator,with Warwick University. Hiyacar’s part includes supplying the 10 EVs; all fitted with an aftermarket induction charging kit, to provide on-demand bespoke car sharing insurance, keyless QuickStart technology and their app-based booking and automated driver verification infrastructure, allowing efficient car sharing to take place.

The E-car club, wireless charging trial in Marlow, will pave the way for the future of urban wireless EV charging. This new charging solution will mean that in the near future, those without access to private charging via garages, driveways or other off-street parking options will be able to charge their vehicles efficiently and cable-free.

This wireless EV charging works via an electrical induction charging pad installed in the ground, in Marlow’s case, into a dedicated parking spot in Liston Road Car Park. This infrastructure means no charging cable – potentially hazardous for other road or pavement users, and no lamppost charging, and is only activated when an EV parks over it.

With existing EVs not having wireless charging capabilities built in, hiyacar has supplied electric vehicles, with aftermarket induction charging kits and available for hire membership-fee free, through the hiyacar app.

The Marlow trial, and the nine trials to follow, seek to both trial and showcase this innovative wireless charging technology, showing local communities the ease with which EVs can be shared, charged, and collect user feedback. Drivers who rent an EV during this trial will be contacted by the Open University for their feedback on their experience of this new charging solution, to gauge the success of this charging solution, from the drivers’ perspectives.

The electric cars in this trial are available to book through the hiyacar platform, and are available to drivers for £1 per hour or £5 per day (plus insurance).