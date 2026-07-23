First UK Denza priced from £95,000, EV from £105,000

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/first-uk-denza-priced-from-95000-ev-from-105000/

Denza has announced UK pricing for the Z9GT, its first model to launch in the UK, with the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) starting from £95,000 and the electric vehicle (EV) starting from £105,000.

Denza only released recommended retail prices, which typically do not include the first registration fee, delivery to the dealer or Vehicle Excise Duty (VED).

Orders for the Z9GT EV are open now, while the PHEV will join the range at a later date.

The EV has a motor on the front axle, as well as an individual motor for each rear wheel, with a total output of 1,156PS and 1,210Nm of torque.

A 122kWh battery provides a range of 373 miles. Top speed is 167mph and it can accelerate to 62mph in 2.7 seconds.

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The Denza Z9GT is the first car to offer BYD’s FLASH Charging in the UK, with speeds of up to 1,500kW.

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It can charge from 10% to 97% in nine minutes, adding 323 miles of range.

PHEV models use a smaller 63.82kWh battery, combined with a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine.