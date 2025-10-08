  
Five-cylinder Cupra Formentor returns, UK sales offered

The Formentor VZ5 will be offered in the UK, with right-hand drive, for the first time.

Dylan Robertson

8 October 2025

Cupra Formentor

Cupra has announced the return of the five-cylinder powered Formentor VZ5, with a limited run of 4,000 units.

The Formentor VZ5 will be offered in the UK, with right-hand drive, for the first time.

As before, it uses a variant of the Audi RS3’s 2.5-litre turbocharged five-cylinder engine, producing 390PS.

Power is transmitted to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, with an integrated torque splitter.

It features 20-inch alloy wheels in a VZ5-specific design, wider wheel arches, as well as bespoke front and rear bumpers.

Colour options include Midnight Black, Dark Void, Magnetic Tech Matt, Century Bronze Matt and Enceladus Grey Matt.

The interior has ambient lighting and bucket seats.

Sven Schuwirth, executive vice-president for sales, marketing and aftersales at CUPRA, said: “The return of the Cupra Formentor VZ5 is a bold statement of our commitment to performance and emotion.

“With its iconic five-cylinder engine, this model embodies the essence of CUPRA — daring, unconventional, and driven by passion.

“For the first time, the CUPRA Formentor VZ5 will be available in both left and right-hand drive, opening the door to car enthusiasts in markets such as the UK.”

The Cupra Formentor VZ5 is planned to enter production in Q1 2026.

