Five million drivers risk £10,000 fines for tyre defects

One in eight (12%) UK drivers admits to never checking their tyre tread.

Milly Standing

15 October 2025

More than five million drivers are at risk of up to £10,000 in fines for not regularly checking their tyres, Confused.com car insurance team data has revealed.

The data also showed that one in eight (12%) UK drivers admitted to never checking their tyre tread. A further 7% only check them ahead of their MOT.

This puts many drivers at risk of fines of £2,500 per tyre if caught driving with tyres under the legal limit.

Despite this, one in five (22%) UK drivers are likely to check their tyres in the winter. Followed by 14% checking their tyres during rain or poor weather conditions.

According to the research by Confused.com, more than one in 10 (11%) UK drivers admit to knowingly driving with bald or dangerously worn tyres. More than one in four (26%) received a fine as a result.

Accidents and near misses are a risk for drivers if they do not check their tyres. Over one in 10 (13%) of UK drivers have had an accident because of bald or dangerously worn tyres. Two in 10 (20%) have had a near miss because of these conditions.

According to the research, one in five (20%) drivers who have knowingly driven with low tread had a near miss, while 13% were involved in an accident.

Almost one in five (18%) also claimed they were unable to drive in wet conditions, and a further one in eight (12%) claimed they lost control of the car.

The data also showed that almost half (45%) of UK drivers have failed their MOT, or received an advisory due to low or illegal tyre tread.

One in three (33%) are unaware of the legal tread depth for cars. Equally, one in four (25%) claim they are not confident in assessing whether their tyres are safe or road legal. One in two (52%) say they rely on a visual inspection.

