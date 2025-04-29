Five-seat people carrier among Kia’s new electric commercial range

Kia has officially launched its new light-commercial vehicle range at the CV Show in Birmingham, the line-up including a people-carrier variant costing from £32,995 on the road.

Pre-orders open on 1st May for the PV5 Passenger, which in the UK will be sold exclusively in L2/H1 form, initially with five seats and with two battery options of 51.5kWh or longer range 71.2kWh. Kia is quoting ranges of up to 179 miles with the standard pack and 249 miles with the longer-range variant.

Both packs power a single motor on the front wheels, of 89.4kW with the 51.5kWh pack and 120kW with the 71.2kWh version – both also produce 250Nm of torque.

Fast-charging at 400V will be available on all PV5 variants, connecting to a 150kW charger replenishing either battery from 10 to 80% in less than 30 minutes.

As well as the completely flat floor of the PV’5s ‘skateboard’ electric chassis maximising passenger leg room, the PV5 Passenger’s sliding side doors open to 775mm and feature a low side-step height in the second row of 402mm. With all five seats upright, rear luggage capacity is 1,320-litres, extending to 2,315 litres with the second row folded.

Two trim levels will be available, Essential and Plus, with the Essential available with both battery options and the Plus exclusively with the longer-range battery.

All versions get 12.9-inch touchscreen navigation including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera plus a safety package including a full suite of ADAS driver assistance technology.

Extras on Plus models include heated front seats and steering wheel, wireless phone charging, electric folding door mirrors, a powered tailgate, vehicle-to-load capability and extra ADAS technology including blind-spot collision, safe exit and rear cross-traffic collision warnings.

Kia intends to launch a seven-seat version of the PV5 Passenger at a later date.

