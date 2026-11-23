ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/fla-calls-for-zev-mandate-target-drop-to-50-by-2030/

The Finance & Leasing Association (FLA) has called on the Government to reduce its Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate target for 2030 from 80% to 50%, warning that current requirements do not reflect consumer demand or market conditions.

Responding to the Department for Transport’s review of the Mandate, the association has backed the Government’s Option 3 proposal, which would introduce a 50% zero-emission car sales target by 2030.

The FLA is also calling for greater flexibility for vehicle manufacturers during the transition and revised targets for electric vans.

The association warned that electric vehicle adoption remains heavily dependent on fleet purchases, while private consumer demand has developed more slowly than anticipated.

According to Department for Transport figures cited by the FLA, fleet purchases accounted for 78% of new electric car registrations in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

To encourage wider adoption, the association has proposed targeted financial support for used electric vehicle purchases, alongside changes to company car taxation designed to increase the supply of affordable EVs entering the second-hand market.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

It has also called for a fundamental rethink of the proposed electric Vehicle Excise Duty (eVED), arguing that additional taxation could discourage motorists from switching to electric vehicles.

Shanika Amarasekara MBE, chief executive of the Finance & Leasing Association, said: “The ambition to move to electric vehicles is important, but the targets must be achievable if the transition is to succeed. Manufacturers have invested billions in bringing electric vehicles to market, yet consumer demand has not grown as quickly as anticipated. Continuing with targets that do not reflect market realities risks making the transition more expensive for manufacturers, lenders and ultimately consumers. Revising the Mandate is not about abandoning our environmental ambitions. It is about creating a credible pathway to achieving them, with realistic targets, consistent policies and the confidence businesses need to invest.