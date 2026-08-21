Fleet Alliance head of salary sacrifice raises £10,000 for MS charities

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/fleet-alliance-head-of-salary-sacrifice-raises-10000-for-ms-charities/

Darren Stevens (pictured), head of salary sacrifice at Fleet Alliance, has raised more than £10,000 for two Multiple Sclerosis (MS) charities.

Stevens shaved his head to raise awareness of MS, a condition his father has lived with for more than 40 years.

107% of the £10,000 fundraising target was achieved before the event took place.

Funds were raised for Revive MS Support and the MS Society, which helps those affected by MS manage the physical, emotional, financial and social impacts of MS.

Stevens said: “My Dad, aka Tiger Tim in his radio days, was diagnosed with MS back in 1987 and has been battling this disease for nearly 40 years.

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“He continued his radio career for many years after diagnosis. Growing up, I remember going to his gigs and hearing people make comments about him, assuming he was drunk.

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“At that time, MS wasn’t widely understood, and sadly, even today it still feels like there is so much we don’t know.

“That is why I’ve decided to do something that’s well outside my comfort zone. People who know me know I spend a lot of time on my hair!