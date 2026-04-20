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Fleet Alliance provides EV salary sacrifice to Mortgage Brain

Staff are offered a choice of new and used models from BMW, BYD Hyundai, JAECOO, Porsche and Tesla, among others.

Dylan Robertson

20 April 2026

Leasing & Finance

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Fleet Alliance salary sacrifice

Fleet Alliance has provided an electric vehicle (EV) salary sacrifice scheme to Mortgage Brain, a Worcestershire mortgage solutions provider.

Staff are offered a choice of new and used models from BMW, BYD Hyundai, JAECOO, Porsche and Tesla, among others.

Pod EV chargers are also offered through the scheme.

Cars on the scheme are managed through e-Fleet, Fleet Alliance’s fleet management and reporting platform, which allows drivers to research, compare and order vehicles.

It also monitors mileage to ensure servicing is completed on time.

Alastair Brown, chief financial officer at Mortgage Brain, said: “We are running at about 10% take-up but expect that to go to 20% quite quickly.

“And we have been nothing but impressed since engaging Fleet Alliance to provide a salary sacrifice EV benefit to our employees for the first time.

“From helping me understand the tax implications, configuring the set up and creating all launch comms and a launch event, they have supported us in being able to offer a very valuable benefit that everyone can access.

“With the help of Fleet Alliance, we now have a new Hyundai IONIQ 5 that all of the family love. So much more space, a fun drive and we even managed to put our personal registration on it, too.

“To cope with home charging, we have now installed the Pod Point charger through the scheme so are benefitting from big savings on all of our driving.

“And my CEO has just taken delivery of a Porsche Taycan through the scheme, admitting that this is not a car he would even dreamed of driving before the scheme was introduced.

“We have found the portal very easy to navigate for employees of all job descriptions – be they IT engineers, business analysts or sales people – with clear details of the impact on their salaries and tax situation.

“We have also been able to flex the scheme to allow used EVs which is great for commission-based employees who, because of National Living Wage restrictions, might not have been able to participate otherwise.”

Mortgage Brain, which employs 100, brought in the scheme to give staff access to more environmentally-friendly vehicles, in place of a mileage allowance schme.

Early termination insurance is built into the monthly lease rates.

Andy Bruce, CEO at Fleet Alliance, said: “Our scheme is a great way to offer an electric car at no extra cost to businesses of all sizes, from the largest corporation to the smallest SME.

“It’s the perfect way of introducing a corporate car scheme for the first time.

“From an environmental perspective, it encourages staff to make the transition to electric cars and helps reduce the corporate carbon footprint while assisting the business in meeting its ESG agenda.

“Rentals are kept as low as possible by the use of competitive tendering and a panel of up to eight lenders, a real bonus at a time of escalating costs in many areas.”

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