Fleet Alliance ranks among Best Places to Work for second year

Fleet Alliance has been ranked among the Best Places to Work in the UK by Great Place to Work, for the second year in a row.

It was also certified as a Best Workplace for Women for the fourth time.

The Great Place to Work Institute asked employees in the financial services and insurance sector to rate their employer on factors such as work-life balance, job satisfaction, financial security and psychological safety.

Employers were assessed based on consistency across all departments and levels of seniority.

Firms previously commended by the Great Place to Work Institute include Admiral, Samsara and Osprey Charging Network.

Andy Bruce, CEO at Fleet Alliance, said: “We’re delighted to receive this most recent accolade in the financial services and insurance sector, cementing our position as an outstanding place to work.

“Creating the right employee environment is essential to the success of the business.

“We’re committed to ensuring that all our employees build their work life around our four pillars of fairness, trust, engagement and respect.

“It not only makes for a welcoming working environment, but also in the highly regulated but fast-paced world of vehicle finance, it’s important that those same values are extended to our customers.

“This latest recognition by the Great Place to Work institute within the financial services and insurance industry category is hugely welcomed and a testament to the culture that pervades Fleet Alliance.

“A culture that we will continue to support and nurture.”

Fleet Alliance has ranked among the Best Places to Work 13 times.

Bruce said: ”We were also delighted to be recognised as a Best Workplace for Women for the fourth time.

“Women make up 55% of our total workforce, and 40% of our senior management team.

“Creating progressive pathways into leadership is essential, as is recognising and responding to women’s well-being.

“These are not ‘nice to haves’ – they are core to building a workplace that truly works for women.”