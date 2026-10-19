Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/fleet-alliance-to-provide-salary-sacrifice-company-car-schemes-to-royal-london/
Pensions and investment company Royal London has selected Fleet Alliance to provide its salary sacrifice and company car schemes.
Royal London chose Fleet Alliance due to its wide range of vehicle choice, along with its proven expertise in leasing and fleet management.
Prior to selecting Fleet Alliance, Royal Condon completed a competitive review process.
Through the deal, Royal London employees have been offered a range of new and used cars via salary sacrifice, including electric vehicles (EVs) as well as plug-in hybrids (PHEVs).
Employees are supported via a digital platform, through which vehicles can be selected and managed.
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So far, employees have selected cars from JAECOO, Leapmotor, Mini, Polestar and Tesla.
In addition to the salary sacrifice scheme, Fleet Alliance will support Royal London employees who require a car for business purposes.
Andy Bruce, CEO at Fleet Alliance, said: “We’re thrilled to have been selected by Royal London to support both its company car requirements and colleague salary sacrifice scheme.
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“Bringing the two together gives Royal London a joined-up approach to its vehicle provision, backed by our technology, fleet expertise and access to a broad choice of new and used EVs.
“Royal London placed considerable emphasis on the experience it wanted to provide colleagues, alongside value, flexibility and its longer-term mobility objectives.
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“Those are areas where we believe Fleet Alliance can add significant value, and we’re looking forward to developing the partnership.”
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Kirsten Paterson, reward partner at Royal London, said: “The decision to move to Fleet Alliance was driven by our desire to provide colleagues with the best possible experience throughout the vehicle journey.
“While competitive pricing remains important, we were equally focused on service quality, technology, vehicle choice and the ability to support our future requirements.
“Fleet Alliance demonstrated strength across all of these areas and we’re excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring for our colleagues.”
Louise Gunn (pictured), senior proposition analyst at Royal London, said: “I recently took delivery of a used Mini Cooper S through my workplace salary sacrifice scheme with Fleet Alliance and was extremely impressed throughout the process.
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“The customer service I received was excellent from start to finish. Everyone I dealt with was professional, helpful and responsive, and I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend Fleet Alliance to colleagues considering a salary sacrifice vehicle.”