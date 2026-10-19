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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/fleet-alliance-to-provide-salary-sacrifice-company-car-schemes-to-royal-london/

Pensions and investment company Royal London has selected Fleet Alliance to provide its salary sacrifice and company car schemes.

Royal London chose Fleet Alliance due to its wide range of vehicle choice, along with its proven expertise in leasing and fleet management.

Prior to selecting Fleet Alliance, Royal Condon completed a competitive review process.

Through the deal, Royal London employees have been offered a range of new and used cars via salary sacrifice, including electric vehicles (EVs) as well as plug-in hybrids (PHEVs).

Employees are supported via a digital platform, through which vehicles can be selected and managed.

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So far, employees have selected cars from JAECOO, Leapmotor, Mini, Polestar and Tesla.

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In addition to the salary sacrifice scheme, Fleet Alliance will support Royal London employees who require a car for business purposes.

Andy Bruce, CEO at Fleet Alliance, said: “We’re thrilled to have been selected by Royal London to support both its company car requirements and colleague salary sacrifice scheme.