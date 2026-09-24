ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/fleet-assist-appoints-customer-success-director/

Fleet Assist has appointed Tim Peacock (pictured) into a newly created position of customer success director.

Peacock brings over 20 years of automotive experience to the role, joining Fleet Assist from Micheldever Tyre Services, where he spent the last decade and most recently served as director of wholesale.

His career also includes senior aftersales roles with Volkswagen Group UK and Volvo Car UK.

Peacock’s role focuses on working with Fleet Assist’s IT, product development and business development teams to stay closely aligned to the needs of its 50 plus leasing, rental and salary sacrifice customers as the SMR sector continues to change at pace.

As the Service, Maintenance & Repair (SMR) sector evolves, Fleet Assist said the focus will be on collaboration, innovation and technology-led solutions that aim to address both today’s operational challenges and those ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peacock said: “I am very excited at joining Fleet Assist. Its unique agnostic position is uncompromised by competing interests in systems or platforms and remains fundamental to the success of our managed garage network proposition.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

“Our role is to help our customers deliver exceptional SMR services to their fleet and driver customers.

“We aim to collaborate more closely to offer technology-led solutions to help them resolve both their short and long term SMR operational challenges.”