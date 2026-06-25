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Maintenance & Safety

Fleet Assist enhances SMR booking website

The website was updated to make bookings clearer, faster and easier to make.

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Fleet Assist has enhanced its service maintenance and repair (SMR) booking website, aiming to improve the user experience.

The website was updated to make bookings clearer, faster and easier to make.

Fleet Assist said the driver’s booking journey supports fleets’ booking management protocols, while leveraging management data to support SMR work direction policy.

It sits alongside Fleet Assist’s other digital tools, including its plug-and-play connection with its software-as-a-service (SaaS) booking engine.

The booking engine offers customers full flexibility, either to insource or outsource their booking activity.

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James Elliott (pictured), director of technology at Fleet Assist, said: “Fleet Assist has always understood that great user experience is dependent on the right blend of people, network capability, data and technology.

“This update just reinforces our commitment to enhance the user experience for the benefit of our customers, drivers and repairer partners.

“Flexibility and an agnostic approach are key attributes. The booking services can be taken as a standalone module driven by the API interfaces it can provide to a variety of industry back-office systems.  

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“Early feedback has been extremely positive with clients saying it’s a step change in making the experience easier and more consistent, while strengthening the digital services already supporting their SMR operations.

“It is a practical improvement, because small improvements in the booking journey can make a real difference to the overall customer and driver experience.

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“Our focus is on building practical simple to use technology that meets the needs of fleets, drivers and repairers.”

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