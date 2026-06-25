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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/fleet-assist-enhances-smr-booking-website/

Fleet Assist has enhanced its service maintenance and repair (SMR) booking website, aiming to improve the user experience.

The website was updated to make bookings clearer, faster and easier to make.

Fleet Assist said the driver’s booking journey supports fleets’ booking management protocols, while leveraging management data to support SMR work direction policy.

It sits alongside Fleet Assist’s other digital tools, including its plug-and-play connection with its software-as-a-service (SaaS) booking engine.

The booking engine offers customers full flexibility, either to insource or outsource their booking activity.

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James Elliott (pictured), director of technology at Fleet Assist, said: “Fleet Assist has always understood that great user experience is dependent on the right blend of people, network capability, data and technology.

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“This update just reinforces our commitment to enhance the user experience for the benefit of our customers, drivers and repairer partners.

“Flexibility and an agnostic approach are key attributes. The booking services can be taken as a standalone module driven by the API interfaces it can provide to a variety of industry back-office systems.