Fleet Assist launches ADAS charter to ensure systems are maintained

It said that checks and proper calibration is key to ensuring fleets benefit from the increased safety provided by ADAS.

Fleet Assist has launched an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) charter to ensure the systems are maintained correctly.

It said that checks and proper calibration are key to ensuring fleets benefit from the increased safety provided by ADAS, and that the systems require support from servicing maintenance and repair (SMR) partners.

Fleet Assist warned that driver knowledge will become more important as more fleet vehicles gain ADAS, and that safety checks are key to ensuring the systems work as intended.

The six point charter proposed by Fleet Assist suggests fleets should establish an ADAS maintenance policy, implement mandatory ADAS calibration protocols, ensure SMR and body repair networks are ADAS ready, build ADAS health into telematics dashboards, ensure over-the-air updates are completed and train drivers to better understand system capabilities and limitations.

In Q3 2025, 4% of UK technicians were ADAS Techsafe qualified. At that point, 27% of cars on UK roads were capable of Level 2 autonomy.

Fleet Assist has more than 2,400 service points capable of ADAS calibration.

Karen Ewer (pictured), operations director at Fleet Assist, said: “Ensuring the reliability of interconnected systems – with ADAS at their cornerstone – will require a fresh look at fleet management and support networks such as SMR and body repair garages.

“As connected vehicles and automated safety systems become more widespread, they may become interwoven in Duty of Care requirements.

“For instance, will ADAS systems on fleet vehicles need to be checked annually to ensure they work correctly and is driver training needed to ensure they get the best technology such as automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

“SMR garage networks need to continue investing in their infrastructure, technology and training. With more ADAS-enabled vehicles on the road an increased number of services, MOTs and vehicle inspections will require garages to use equipment to check or re-calibrate systems.”