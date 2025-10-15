Fleet Assist on track to onboard 400 garages in 2025

Fleet Assist’s network currently includes 5,200 garages and 600 mobile service units.

Fleet Assist is on track to onboard 400 garages in 2025, including main dealers representing Chinese brands that have recently entered the UK market.

The company said that Chinese brands have been targeting the rental, leasing and salary sacrifice sectors, and have identified that servicing, maintenance and repair (SMR) support is key for growth in these sectors.

Nikos Kotrozos (pictured), supply chain director at Fleet Assist, said: “New OEMs entering the UK market are talking to us earlier and earlier as they understand that without a credible SMR ecosystem in place they struggle to get access to the fleet market.

“Our network management strategy continues to be laser focused on delivering all the benefits expected of a managed network ensuring representation of new OEMs is ahead of the curve combined with our agnostic approach with no competing interests.

“It is not just about the number of garages we add to our network it is about bringing on the right capacity and capability partners in the right locations with the right skillset.

“Currently over 86% of our network is electric vehicle (EV) ready with many garages investing in technician training and their garage infrastructure to match the growth of new EV sales.

“We continue to invest in our Balanced Business Scorecard which measures the performance of our garage network which is a powerful tool for Fleet Assist, our customers, and the garages themselves.

“For new OEMs with a new dealer network this can provide an immediate benchmark of service level performance in the fleet sector.”

Fleet Assist has also onboarded its 52nd fleet and leasing customer, bringing Fleet Assist’s total managed fleet to over 1.4 million.