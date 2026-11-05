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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/fleet-assist-passes-2bn-in-customer-spend/

Fleet Assist customers have now spent more than £2bn on servicing, maintenance, and repair (SMR) with its garage network.

The company’s 50 leasing, rental, and salary sacrifice customers run a combined fleet of more than 1.6 million vehicles.

It currently has a network of 9,300 service points and almost 1,000 mobile service units.

Fleet Assist said that technology sits at the heart of its offering, and it expects artificial intelligence (AI) to allow technology to be better integrated with human expertise.

The company uses connected data to enable its uptime management service, and launched an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) charter to help fleets adopt safety technology.

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Vincent St Claire, managing director at Fleet Assist, said: “The SMR sector has changed enormously since the business was initially created in 2003, but our mission continues of making fleet maintenance easier, cost effective and more technology-led for our customers.

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“Surpassing £2bn in managed spend is a fantastic moment for everyone involved at Fleet Assist. We have played a pivotal role in modernising the fleet SMR sector and are excited about shaping the next chapter of technology-led fleet maintenance management.

“Our extensive service history gives Fleet Assist a strong advantage in evaluating and managing supplier performance.