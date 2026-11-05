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Maintenance & Safety

Fleet Assist passes £2bn in customer spend

The company's 50 leasing, rental, and salary sacrifice customers run a combined fleet of more than 1.6 million vehicles.

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Fleet Assist customers have now spent more than £2bn on servicing, maintenance, and repair (SMR) with its garage network.

The company’s 50 leasing, rental, and salary sacrifice customers run a combined fleet of more than 1.6 million vehicles.

It currently has a network of 9,300 service points and almost 1,000 mobile service units.

Fleet Assist said that technology sits at the heart of its offering, and it expects artificial intelligence (AI) to allow technology to be better integrated with human expertise.

The company uses connected data to enable its uptime management service, and launched an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) charter to help fleets adopt safety technology.

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Vincent St Claire, managing director at Fleet Assist, said: “The SMR sector has changed enormously since the business was initially created in 2003, but our mission continues of making fleet maintenance easier, cost effective and more technology-led for our customers.

“Surpassing £2bn in managed spend is a fantastic moment for everyone involved at Fleet Assist. We have played a pivotal role in modernising the fleet SMR sector and are excited about shaping the next chapter of technology-led fleet maintenance management.

“Our extensive service history gives Fleet Assist a strong advantage in evaluating and managing supplier performance.

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“Drawing on millions of historic maintenance transactions has enabled us to develop a balanced scorecard which provides an objective, data-driven assessment of suppliers across key performance measures, including cost, quality, efficiency and service delivery.

“This enables Fleet Assist to benchmark garages consistently while identifying areas for improvement to ensure customers benefit from a high-performing network that delivers value and operational efficiency.

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“Our strategy is to continue investing in our technology capabilities, supplier network and data analytics to support companies managing their SMR journeys.

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“This continues alongside initiatives like our annual independent dealer audit and certification programme which provides a unique benchmark for the UK’s high achieving garages.”

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