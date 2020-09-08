FLEET ASSIST said that more than 3,800 of its network, which comprises franchised, fast fit and independent garages, are capable of working on hybrid and electric vehicles.

To be recognised as a ‘hybrid and EV ready’ garage a technician will have completed, as a minimum, the IMI Level 2 qualification in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Operation and Maintenance and have suitable premises.

This gives technicians the knowledge and skills required to work safely on electric/hybrid vehicles whilst carrying out diagnostic, testing and repair activities.

With hundreds and thousands of hybrid and electric cars being sold since 2017 and the number of fleet vehicles using its network passing 1.1 million, becoming ‘hybrid and EV ready’ continues to be an important part of Fleet Assist’s network strategy.

Alphabet (GB) utilises Fleet Assist’s maintenance network for its 138,000-strong vehicle fleet and like all leasing fleets is experiencing a large demand for hybrid and electric vehicles.

Alphabet’s Interim Chief Operating Officer, Clive Buhagiar said: “Following the improved government incentives offered to those choosing electric and hybrid vehicles, the network is growing at a rapid pace.

“It’s important that garages understand how to support these drivers and are future proofing their businesses.

“At Alphabet, we are taking an ever-increasing number of orders for electric and hybrid vehicles, so together with Fleet Assist, our customers can be safe in the knowledge that we have a service, maintenance and repair network that can cater for their differing needs.”

Fleet Assist’s Managing Director Vincent St Claire said: “We have been working on ensuring our network could deal with the marketplace changes since 2017 and as early as 2018 50% had this capability.

“It’s testament to the relationship we have with our network and through the use of our Atlas business intelligence system that the capability of each garage is recorded and available to our customers.

“This is supported by periodic audits which are completed by our network development team to ensure we direct the servicing work to the most relevant garages,” he added.